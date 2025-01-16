Apex father of 3 represents North Carolina in 2025 Presidential Inauguration

"Being able to take part in something like this, being a part of history is pretty special," Col. McConkey said.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Colonel Josh McConkey has spent more than two decades serving our country, in both the Army and Air Force Reserve. He's now a Commander at Andrews Air Force Base of the 459th Aeromedical Staging Squadron.

"I've got to do some pretty special things. I spent time with combat search and rescue. I've flown as a flight surgeon, spent time in Rwanda with the State Department," Col. McConkey told ABC11.

On Monday though, he'll get to do something that will mark a first for the decorated servicemember, leading the Air Force Reserve delegation at the 2025 Presidential Inauguration.

"I marched a lot when I was a kid and grown up in marching band. So, this is a lot of fun for me, but being able to take part in something like this, being a part of history is pretty special," Col. McConkey said.

He leaves Thursday to head to Washington DC with months of preparation leading up to this once-in-a-lifetime moment.

"A lot of logistics and security: we received a 108-page PowerPoint presentation just to go over. There's a lot of history behind that, a lot of procedure and then the security concerns alone. So, you know, things have been very tight lipped on that, but the practices we've done three or four practices and you're marching out in the cold and the snow. Hopefully it's going to be above freezing on Inauguration Day," McConkey said.

When not serving in the Air Force Reserve, Col. McConkey is an ER doctor in the Triangle, an author, the founder of a non-profit organization - and his proudest titles: husband and father of three.

He's excited to represent North Carolina next week.

"I grew up in a very small town in rural Nebraska and always looked up to military veterans," he said. "Just to be a part and represent the military and something this historic is, you know, for me is pretty special."