WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Community organization to host Pride event in Holly Springs

WTVD logo
Saturday, September 7, 2024 2:25AM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A community organization is hosting its first-ever Pride of Holly Springs celebration on Saturday.

Event organizers said participants will start in the Food Lion parking lot on Main Street in Holly Springs at 3:30 p.m. and make their way to the Holly Springs Cultural Center where there will be vendors, live music, book readings, a raffle, and giveaways between 4-6 p.m.

Organizers said proceeds from the raffle will benefit the LGBT Center of Raleigh.

For more information about the event visit here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW