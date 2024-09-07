Community organization to host Pride event in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A community organization is hosting its first-ever Pride of Holly Springs celebration on Saturday.

Event organizers said participants will start in the Food Lion parking lot on Main Street in Holly Springs at 3:30 p.m. and make their way to the Holly Springs Cultural Center where there will be vendors, live music, book readings, a raffle, and giveaways between 4-6 p.m.

Organizers said proceeds from the raffle will benefit the LGBT Center of Raleigh.

