Flights canceled at Raleigh-Durham International Airport after global computer crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The massive, global computer crash is still impacting airlines.
At least 17 flights were canceled, and at least 10 were delayed Monday morning at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
FlightAware said more than a thousand flights were canceled Sunday as airlines continue to struggle with software problems.
About half were Delta flights.
A wave of IT outages swept the globe Friday morning, causing disruptions in hospitals, banks, stock exchanges and airports.
WATCH | CrowdStrike says disruptions were not result of cyberattack
CrowdStrike, an American cybersecurity technology firm providing workload protection, threat intelligence, and cyberattack response services, said it was caused by a software issue identified and a fix deployed.
Some systems can be fixed and back up and running immediately, but for others, it "could be hours, could be a bit longer" before everything is back up and running, said CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz in an on-air interview with CNBC.
RELATED | What is CrowdStrike, the company linked to the global outage?