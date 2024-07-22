Flights canceled at Raleigh-Durham International Airport after global computer crash

More than a thousand flights were canceled Sunday at RDU.

More than a thousand flights were canceled Sunday at RDU.

More than a thousand flights were canceled Sunday at RDU.

More than a thousand flights were canceled Sunday at RDU.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The massive, global computer crash is still impacting airlines.

At least 17 flights were canceled, and at least 10 were delayed Monday morning at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

FlightAware said more than a thousand flights were canceled Sunday as airlines continue to struggle with software problems.

About half were Delta flights.

CrowdStrike Outage

A wave of IT outages swept the globe Friday morning, causing disruptions in hospitals, banks, stock exchanges and airports.

WATCH | CrowdStrike says disruptions were not result of cyberattack

CrowdStrike outage sparks global chaos with airline, bank and other disruptions

CrowdStrike, an American cybersecurity technology firm providing workload protection, threat intelligence, and cyberattack response services, said it was caused by a software issue identified and a fix deployed.

Some systems can be fixed and back up and running immediately, but for others, it "could be hours, could be a bit longer" before everything is back up and running, said CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz in an on-air interview with CNBC.

RELATED | What is CrowdStrike, the company linked to the global outage?