Cumberland County commissioners to revisit plans for Crown Event Center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County commissioners are expected to resume talks over the future of the new Crown Event Center in a special meeting Wednesday.

Plans for the new center being built in downtown Fayetteville were paused in March to be reviewed by a law firm. However, tomorrow, commissioners will discuss the next steps for the project in a special meeting.

County officials say they will tackle the latest cost estimates and parking for the Crown Event Center that is supposed to be built in downtown Fayetteville during Wednesday's special meeting.

"A venue downtown is a must for any downtown if it has legitimacy. So I'm excited about it," said Shawn Adkins, the owner of Back-A-Round Records.

Businesses on and near Hay Street, like Back-a-Round Records, are pushing for the Crown Event Center downtown.

Wednesday, officials will also discuss options to modernize the current Crown Complex 's Theater and Arena. Board Chairman of the Cumberland County Commissioners Kirk deViere notes the board may or may not come to definitive decisions on how to move forward with the project during the meeting. But he says the commissioners still welcome feedback from the community on how Crown Event Center should be constructed.

"We've heard a lot from the public over the last two to three months, which is great and we would invite more..." DeViere said.

The county paused work on the crown in March--a move the chairman says was to ensure "accountability and transparency." At the time, it was projected the project being funded by taxpayers was costing about $145 million.

On Hay Street, businesses that would benefit from the increase in foot traffic are looking forward to the development.

"I'm excited about other driving factors coming downtown, bringing in more people," said Adrian Burgos, the owner of Prima Elements Holistic Wellness Center.

"I could see it bringing more business," said Lajuan Pankey, a Fayetteville native. "It might bring a little action down here."

