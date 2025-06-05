Cumberland County Board of Commissioners votes to halt construction of Crown Event Center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners has voted 5 to 2 to halt the $152 million construction of the new Crown Event Center in Downtown Fayetteville.

Wednesday's decision halted the construction of the new center, and the board said it will pursue a full renovation and modernization of the existing Crown Complex.

The board also voted to direct the county manager to develop a plan and framework for the redevelopment of the Crown Arena and Theater.

"This decision was not made lightly," said Board of Commissioners Chairman Kirk DeViere.

DeViere said the decision was made out of fiscal responsibility and transparent governance, and wants Downtown Fayetteville to know the county still believes in downtown and wants it to thrive.

"I don't want the business community, I don't want the downtown community to believe that the county does not believe in the viability of downtown," he said. "This is clearly what you heard the deliberations around tonight, the cost of this, and the other factors that led to the vote. This is not an indicator of whether we believe in our downtown or not believe in our downtown."

Further planning about the Crown Arena and the unfinished work on Gillespie Street is set to be discussed by the board at a later date.

