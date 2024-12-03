High utility bills after cyberattack prompts Apex to hire firm to investigate: 'Unacceptable'

People have been urged to cancel their auto draft payments with the town.

People have been urged to cancel their auto draft payments with the town.

People have been urged to cancel their auto draft payments with the town.

People have been urged to cancel their auto draft payments with the town.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Utility customers in Apex are continuing to get high bills. Mayor Jacquez Gilbert says the volume has decreased since the middle of summer, but some people feel by now the issue should be resolved.

People who live there have been seeing big invoices ever since a July cyberattack.

Mary Miskimon says she is fed up and has started a petition demanding a public hearing with more than 1,600 people backing the effort.

"I think it's unacceptable. I've lived here for three decades, and we've never had a crisis like this," said Miskimon. "We want to know what the town is doing proactively to prevent a situation like this from occurring again, but also to resolve the billing issues."

We've never had a crisis like this. Mary Miskimon, Lives in Apex

People have been urged to cancel their auto draft payments with the town.

Apex launched an investigation into the cyberattack. Mayor Gilbert says the review is ongoing and a third party was hired to look into the attack.

"They're going to be reviewing all of the data associated with this incident and ensuring that those who billed in the summer months make sure they were no one was overcharged."

The work should be done by February 2025.

Gilbert says he shares the community's frustration.

"They have advocates here, including myself. We want to make sure we get it right," said Gilbert. "I will continue to say if any community member needs to review their bill with one of our team members, just come into town hall and let us figure it out together."

SEE ALSO | People charged up to $1,800 for water bill following Apex cyberattack