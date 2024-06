Dead body found in Dunn on East Johnson Street

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a dead body was found Sunday in Harnett County.

Around noon, Dunn police and Dunn Emergency Services were called to the bridge on E. Johnson Street in Dunn for a reported deceased person.

Harnett County deputies, NC Medical Examiner and additional investigators were present at the scene.

ABC11 is working to learn more about the victim.

The cause of death is under investigation.