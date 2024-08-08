Tornado causes damage in Vance County

The twister left debris and damage along the 1400 block of Rocky Ford Road

The twister left debris and damage along the 1400 block of Rocky Ford Road

The twister left debris and damage along the 1400 block of Rocky Ford Road

The twister left debris and damage along the 1400 block of Rocky Ford Road

ROCKY FORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tornado touched down in Vance County on Thursday afternoon as Tropical Storm Debby plowed through the state.

The twister left debris and damage along the 1400 block of Rocky Ford Road near the Vance-Franklin county line.

Powerlines and tree limbs were downed, and outbuildings were damaged. One large tree fell and affected power lines at an area home.

Duke Energy crews were working to restore power to those affected.

No injuries were reported, but there were some scary moments for area residents.

"We was thinking it was gone and the next thing you know, the wind come whistling, I mean fast," said one resident who said she had to shelter in her home. "And stuff, debris blowing all around, so I had to get to a safe place in the house. It didn't last a long time but like I said, it did some damage."

The family said they had watched the news and saw the deadly tornado in Wilson County and that was their biggest concern during the storm.