Gov. Stein vetoes several anti diversity, equity and inclusions bills passed by NC lawmakers

The three anti-DEI measures Stein vetoed -- House Bill 171 and Senate Bills 227 and 558 -- would cut public funding from DEI initiatives and ban hiring based on those practices within state government and at state agencies. The latter two Senate Bills target DEI in schools, barring DEI-related instruction in K-12 classrooms and public higher education, respectively.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Thursday, Governor Josh Stein vetoed four bills, including three targeting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across North Carolina.

"There is some sort of a battle between diversity, equity and inclusion and merit. And that is not the case," said Jovita Lee, Policy Director for Advance Carolina.

Lee told ABC11 that leveraging DEI efforts in state government and higher education isn't merely common sense -- it's necessary.

"We have these policies and programs in place to make sure that we are moving the ball in the right direction, to make sure that everybody has equitable access to all of these things," Lee said.

Republican lawmakers have called their own bills common-sense reform, saying DEI initiatives have not worked as intended or advertised in North Carolina.

"So-called DEI initiatives were pitched as a tool to help our children better understand our history, when in reality they're merely a facade used by Democrats to alter curriculum to fit their agenda," said Senate President Phil Berger during debate of SB 227.

Democracy NC's Desmera Gatewood says that the initiatives in question are rooted in a painful history and reality.

"These initiatives have been put in place because, for so long, people were not hired based on whether they were qualified or whether there was merit. People were disproportionately hired based on whether or not they had a certain pedigree," Gatewood said.

Now, the focus turns to what's next for the bills and whether Republicans could attempt to override the vetoes. Mitch Kokai with the conservative-leaning Locke Foundation says it's unlikely Republicans have the votes to do that.

"No Democrats voted for it the first time. So it's very unlikely that Republicans are going to go back and say, we didn't like this bill the first time, but now that the governor is against it, don't you want to change sides? I don't see that happening," Kokai said.

Kokai added it's possible Republicans would bring up a veto override vote on a day several Democrats are absent, but it's unclear if House Speaker Destin Hall would use that tactic.

In addition to the three anti-DEI bills, Governor Stein also vetoed a fourth bill that sought to prevent sexual exploitation of minors. That bill drew controversy for defining biological sex and defining only male and female genders.

Speaker Hall criticized the veto of that bill, HB 805, in a statement Thursday.

"I'm disappointed that the governor has vetoed this bill (HB 805), 'Prevent Sexual Exploitation/Women and Minors.' By rejecting this bill, he has sided with radical activists over the overwhelming majority of North Carolinians who believe in parental rights, biological reality, and protecting women and children," Hall's statement read.

