DOJ reverses course on series of discrimination lawsuits, including Durham Fire Department

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Durham is responding to the Trump Administration's reversal of a series of discrimination lawsuits filed against several police and fire departments across multiple states.

One of those cases involved the Durham Fire Department during the Biden Administration when Department of Justice (DOJ) investigators alleged the written test the department uses in its hiring practices was discriminatory against African-American applicants.

The City of Durham ultimately reached a settlement with the Civil Rights Division over the test that was still waiting for final approval from judges when the lawsuit was dismissed.

The city said the proposed consent decree is now "no longer in effect," but they're still committed to providing a fair opportunity for employment, including replacing the test.

Full statement:

"The proposed consent decree with the Department of Justice (DOJ) was still pending before a federal judge for final approval at the time of their dismissal, and therefore not in effect.

Although the DOJ dismissed its action against the City of Durham, the Durham Fire Department (DFD) remains committed to hiring highly qualified applicants who reflect the diversity of the city. The action brought by the DOJ for unintentional discrimination was due to the use of tests that had a disparate impact on African American applicants for entry-level firefighters. Once the DFD was made aware of the flaws in the test, the department began efforts to replace it. Given that, the City will continue developing a job-appropriate, unbiased, Durham-focused, screening examination that does not negatively impact applicants from any protected group.

Other elements of the proposed consent decree are no longer in effect. The City of Durham continues to be committed to providing a fair opportunity for employment for all and to attract and retain a workforce that reflects the broad range of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives of our city."

