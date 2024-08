1 injured after pulling gun on Nash County deputies, sheriff says

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was shot Monday morning after pulling out a gun on Nash County sheriff's deputies.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Reges Store Road just north of Highway 64.

According to the Nash County sheriff, deputies were serving a warrant for a domestic issue at a home. A person came out of the house with a gun.

No officers were injured. The person was taken to WakeMed for their injuries.

This is under investigation.