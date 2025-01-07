Trump says he'll rename Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America,' blasts Carter over Panama Canal | LIVE

President-elect Donald Trump, speaking at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, blasted President Joe Biden's final actions before leaving office.

Trump accused the outgoing administration of not providing a "smooth transition."

Trump kicked off the presser by announcing a $20 billion investment in the U.S. from DAMAC Properties, a Middle East-based company. He said the investments will focus on building new data centers across the Midwest and Sun Belt.

He quickly shifted focus, however, to criticizing the Biden's recent moves -- including a ban all future offshore oil and natural gas drilling off America's East and West coasts.

"We are inheriting a difficult situation from the outgoing administration, and they're trying everything they can to make it more difficult," Trump said.

On Biden's oil drilling ban, Trump vowed: "I will reverse it immediately. It'll be done immediately. And we will drill baby drill."

The president-elect also claimed he would rename the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America."

"What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate," he said.

Trump also continued his public push for the U.S. to control the Panama Canal and Greenland. Asked by a reporter if he would commit to not using military force or economic coercion in his quest to acquire the territories, he flatly said no.

"No, I can assure you on either of those two. But I can say this, we need them for economic security," Trump said.

The president-elect went on to criticize former President Jimmy Carter, whose remains are being transported to Washington on Tuesday for a state funeral, for ceding control of the critical waterway to the Central American nation.

"Giving the Panama Canal is why Jimmy Carter lost the election, in my opinion, more so maybe than the hostages," Trump said, calling it a "very big mistake" on Carter's part.

Trump, who last held a news conference in mid-December, is speaking to the press one day after his 2024 election victory was certified by Congress. The Monday ceremony, which marked a return to a peaceful transition, came exactly four years after a mob violently stormed the Capitol and disrupted the counting of President Biden's electoral win.

Republicans are preparing for Trump to visit Washington on Wednesday, ABC News has learned. Currently, lawmakers are debating how best to fund Trump's major policy initiatives once he is back in the White House.

This is Trump's second news conference since becoming president-elect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

