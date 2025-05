Outage leaves nearly 2,500 without power in downtown Durham

It happened after a car crashed into a power pole.

DURHAM, N.C. -- Nearly 2,500 Duke Energy customers are without power in downtown Durham on Friday afternoon.

The outage happened around 4:30 p.m. and stretches south to E. Lawson Street to past W. Trinity Avenue north of downtown.

Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said a vehicle hit a power pole at Duke Street and Yancey Street.

A utility crew is working to make repairs. Brooks said the estimated time of restoration is 7:15 p.m.

ABC11 is working to gather more information about the crash.