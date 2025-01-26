Durham community remembers civil rights activist Dr. Lavonia Allison

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dr. Lavonia Allison, a civil rights activist and political force, is being remembered by the community.

The Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People will hold its annual meeting on Sunday and honor her legacy. Dr. Allison led the committee for 14 years.

The meeting will start at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph AME Church on Fayetteville Street in Durham.

Dr. Allison was a Durham native who grew up in the predominantly African American Hayti community.

'Remember what matters most'

This tribute comes one day after loved ones and friends gathered to say their final goodbyes at her funeral. Allison died at the age of 94 earlier this month.

Durham Mayor Leo Williams spoke with ABC11 about the legacy she leaves behind.

"Her legacy is always going to remind us to not only stay the course but remember what matters most especially to the Black community," he said. "That is what she was born to do, and that is what she lived through, and that is what she died doing. You know, even in her last days, she was making calls and making sure it didn't matter who you were, what political office you held."

Dr. Allison was also a member of our ABC11 minority advisory committee.