Driver charged in deadly Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, NC. (WTVD) -- A driver has been charged in a crash that left one person dead.

Fayetteville Police said the crash happened just before 7:45 p.m. Monday at Hope Mills Road and Popular Drive and involved a moped and another vehicle.

The driver of the moped died at the scene. On Thursday, police identified him as Hans Shultz, 68.

On Wednesday, Jeffrey Davidson turned himself in to the Traffic Unit at the Cumberland County Detention Center. Police said Davidson was not injured in the crash and remained at the scene.

Davidson, 51, of Fayetteville, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield the right of way while making a left turn.

He received a $15,000 unsecured bond.

