Toll scam text is back with a vengeance, threatening legal action in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Are texts inundating your phone saying pay up or face legal action? ABC11 warned you about this text scam when drivers in the Triangle got a text claiming to be from North Carolina Toll Services and threatened a late fee of $50 if you didn't pay the toll, by clicking on the link in the text.

The scam texts claim to be from E-ZPass, EZDriveMA, and FasTrak. The texts all claim you have a toll violation notice. One text states if you don't pay within twelve hours, the charges will increase and you'll be turned into The Registry of Motor Vehicles. Steve Grobman with McAfee says, "We need to recognize that what scammers do is they focus on things that scare people and create a sense of urgency."

Grobman, the Chief Technology Officer for McAfee, says his team of security experts monitor all of the different threats hitting phones and inboxes, and the toll text scam is very rampant right now.

The scam text states that to avoid a fine and keep your license, you can pay, and it gives you a link to click to pay. "In many cases, they are actually being prompted for a form of payment and then the scammers can take that credit card and use it for other purposes," Grobman adds.

The FBI and Federal Trade Commission issued alerts about the toll text scam. One way to tell these texts are a scam is to look at the sender's email address. It's often a random email address or international phone number. You should never click on the links included in the text, as scammers can install malware on your device. If you give up payment information, the criminals can charge your credit or debit card. If you get one of these texts, question if you actually do have an unpaid toll. Always check your account on your own, and never click on links that are texted or emailed to you.

Several toll agencies, like FasTrak and EZDriveMA, have issued warnings about this scam.

