Duke Energy CEO retiring, company's president to be successor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The CEO of Duke Energy has announced she is retiring.

The power company said Lynn Good will step down on April 1 after leading the company since 2013.

Duke Energy's Board of Directors announced it is appointing the company's current president as her successor.

The company has its headquarters in Charlotte.