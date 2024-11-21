Duke Energy line worker killed on the job in Sanford

A line worker died in an incident in Lee County, Duke Energy confirmed.

A line worker died in an incident in Lee County, Duke Energy confirmed.

A line worker died in an incident in Lee County, Duke Energy confirmed.

A line worker died in an incident in Lee County, Duke Energy confirmed.

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Duke Energy line worker was killed in an on-the-job accident on Wednesday.

It happened in Sanford.

Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks told ABC11 that it was a tough day.

"Yesterday, one of our lineworkers was involved in a tragic incident in Sanford," Brooks said. "Our hearts go out to our teammate's family and fellow coworkers. We are currently reviewing the incident to learn more and ask for privacy for the family at this time."

The worker's name was not immediately released.

No other details were yet available.

ALSO SEE | NC man dies after being stabbed in chest; girlfriend charged with murder

