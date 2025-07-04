Duke Energy to test sirens around N.C. nuclear plant

Duke Energy confirms the 85 outdoor warning sirens around the Harrison Nuclear Plant will be tested on Wednesday, July 10.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke Energy and county officials are set to run a 30-second quarterly sirens test around the Harris Nuclear Plant next week.

The 85 outdoor warning sirens will be tested on Wednesday, July 9 between 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A follow-up test may take place after 1 p.m.

Testing is performed with emergency management officials in Chatham, Harnett, Lee, and Wake counties.

For additional information regarding the outdoor warning sirens, click here.

