Duke Energy to test sirens around N.C. nuclear plant

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke Energy and county officials are set to run a 30-second quarterly sirens test around the Harris Nuclear Plant next week.
The 85 outdoor warning sirens will be tested on Wednesday, July 9 between 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
A follow-up test may take place after 1 p.m.
Testing is performed with emergency management officials in Chatham, Harnett, Lee, and Wake counties.
