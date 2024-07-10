Duke Energy to tests all outdoor warning sirens around the Harris Nuclear plant

There is no emergency, officials said, and the public needs no protective action.

There is no emergency, officials said, and the public needs no protective action.

There is no emergency, officials said, and the public needs no protective action.

There is no emergency, officials said, and the public needs no protective action.

NEW HILL,N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke Energy confirms the 85 outdoor warning sirens around the Harrison Nuclear Plant will be tested on Wednesday, July 10.

The test is scheduled to happen between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and will range from five to 30 seconds each. Duke Energy said they're conducting the test to ensure the sirens are functioning properly.

They also want the people who live or work in the area to know that they may have to test some sirens more than once.

All testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Chatham, Harnett, Lee and Wake counties.

The testing comes after the sirens sounded Monday morning. According to the Chatham County Public Health Department's spokesperson, emergency management directors for the state, alongside Wake, Harnett, Lee, and Chatham counties were notified about the siren alert. The system is within the 10-mile emergency planning zone of Duke Energy's Shearon Harris Plant and was activated at about 8 a.m.

Wake County officials said there was no emergency and they were working with Duke Energy to find out what caused the sirens to sound off.

The video attached is from the story on Monday, July 8.

Because Wednesday's event are planned siren tests, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages.

Check here for more information about nuclear emergency preparedness and outdoor warning sirens.