Duke Energy's new control facility works to keep lights on during severe weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Downed trees, high water and other storm reactions can leave people without electricity.

On the cusp of hurricane season and high winds, Duke Energy is working to dispatch repair crews faster with its brand-new control facility. It is designed to keep the lights on during severe weather.

Right now, workers monitor North Carolina cities and towns that rely on the utility for power 24/7. This is especially critical as minutes count during storm-related outages.

"Every time you report an outage to Duke Energy, somewhere in this room, a crew is dispatched to go respond to that outage and they monitor that," Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy said. "When you get updates that tell you your power is going to be restored, it's based on data from this facility that helps to tell what's going on in the system and how that power restoration is coming."

Duke Energy also watches for suspicious activity, including cyber and physical threats to the system.