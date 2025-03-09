Duke-UNC matchup draw fans to local businesses: 'We kept the faith'

It was a roller coaster of emotions on Franklin Street Saturday night as Duke took on rival UNC.

It was a roller coaster of emotions on Franklin Street Saturday night as Duke took on rival UNC.

It was a roller coaster of emotions on Franklin Street Saturday night as Duke took on rival UNC.

It was a roller coaster of emotions on Franklin Street Saturday night as Duke took on rival UNC.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a roller coaster on Franklin Street. But in the end, Duke defeated UNC 82-69 to win their second matchup of the season.

"We had high hopes, you could tell they really wanted it, but Duke's gonna Duke, unfortunately," one UNC fan told ABC11 outside Sup Dogs.

No rushing of Franklin for Tar Heel fans Saturday night, but some are still keeping up hope that they can punch a ticket to the NCAA tournament.

"A month ago this team looked so lost and now the way they played lately and the way they played against Duke tonight I feel like the committee's got to at least give them a look," another fan said.

ALSO SEE: NC Courage to induct club legend Jessica McDonald in Ring of Honor

Back in Durham, Devine's has hosted Blue Devil fans for almost 50 years and any rivalry game is big for business.

"Anyone in the ACC who can punch their ticket is great for us here at Devine's," owner Gene Devine said.

But Duke fans were happy Saturday for a clean sweep over Carolina this season even if they gave them a run for their money.

"We had a little hiccup there the first half, but we kept the faith," a Duke fan told ABC11.