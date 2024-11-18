Duplin Co. man taken into custody in connection with string of car thefts across multiple counties

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Duplin County man was taken into custody for his connection to a string of stolen cars from dealerships across multiple counties including in Raleigh.

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office said two cars that were reported stolen from dealerships in Raleigh and in Pitt County were found at a home on Jackson Lane in Turkey.

Deputies also said an additional vehicle that was stolen from Pitt County was also recovered in Newton Grove the following morning.

Authorities said the seven-month investigation involved 20 separate auto thefts and larcenies across eight counties.

Deputies took 27-year-old Ellis Wilson, of Faison, into custody. He was served more than 30 warrants and is being held at the Sampson County Detention Center under a $187,700 bond.

If you have any information about auto thefts in the area, please contact the Sheriff's Office at (910) 592-4141.

