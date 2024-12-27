Durham community celebrates Kwanzaa with unity event

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several Durham groups partnered together to host a week of Kwanzaa events.

The Union of Southern Service Workers, Spirit House South, and Forward Justice came together to host a series of programs that celebrate arts and culture to help build community and recognize Durham's rich legacy.

For the first day of Kwanzaa, Umoja, which means unity, the groups hosted a free pop-up movie and showing of the film "Black Panther- Wakanda Forever".

Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African American culture from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. The groups will celebrate the last day "Imani" with a sound bath and meditation at ShadowBox studio in Durham.

To learn more about the celebration visit here.