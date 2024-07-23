Durham County deputy rescues man from submerged car during Monday's flash flooding

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham County sheriff's deputy rescued a man who was stuck in his car Monday as flood waters rose.

"I came down here and the water was about 5.5 feet deep at the time," Cpl. Pat Clark said. "I went in (the water) in my full uniform and it got deeper and deeper."

Clark was working an off-duty shift at the shopping center off 15-501 that was formerly known as South Square.

Someone flagged him down that the waters were rising on the feeder road and someone was in trouble.

Clark tried to use his flashlight to break the window but he said a good Samaritan had already jumped in the water with a window punch.

"I pulled the door open, got inside," Clark said. "The car had gone completely under water and I told the man I'd reach him and get him out. I reached in, grabbed him by his shirt and pulled him out in complete darkness."

He said the other man pulled his arm to help him out as well.

"I believe in my mind that this is what God asked me to and I've been doing this for almost 12 years," Clark said. "I love it and there's no job like it to be able to give back. I just happened to be in the right place at the right time."

Clark said he drove the man home after the incident and they're planning to go to church together next week.

He is emphasizing the "Turn Around, Don't Drown" message as summer storms continue.