Durham County manager resigns 6 weeks after paid leave

Dr. Kimberly Sowell is officially out as Durham county manager.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Board of Commissioners accepted the resignation of County Manager Kimberly Sowell at Monday's regular meeting.

It comes six weeks after she went out on paid leave

But ABC11 still doesn't know why she was out on leave in the first place.

On Monday the board voted unanimously to accept Sowell's resignation.

They also voted to install Claudia Hager as interim county manager.

The Chair of the Board of Commissioners told ABC11 that she had no comment. So did county attorney Larissa Williamson.

Sowell was hired from Greensboro in March 2022. Her initial salary was more than $250,000.

A call to Sowell on Monday went to voicemail.