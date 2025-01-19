Durham sheriff's deputies swift action saves life during medical emergency

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Durham sheriff's deputies are being hailed as heroes after rushing to help someone.

It happened Tuesday when a man collapsed during a medical emergency at the Durham County Courthouse.

Deputies found him lying on his back with a head injury and was not breathing. Until EMTs arrived, they began life-saving efforts, including CPR and using the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) located in the building.

EMTs were able to revive the person and take him to a hospital.

"I am proud of the quick action these deputies took today," Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said Tuesday. "They did exactly what they are trained to do when someone is in need of assistance. We all pray that the man they assisted today has a full recovery."

Deputies are required to take a biannual class on CPR, including how to use AEDs.

