Motorcyclist dies in crash on Durham's University Drive

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a crash with another vehicle, Durham Police said Friday.

Officers responded at 2:45 p.m. to University Drive and Larchmont Road.

DPD said Daniel Bifield, 73, of Morehead City, was traveling southbound on University Drive on a 2024 Harley Davidson when a 2024 Nissan Altima made a left turn from Larchmont Road onto University Drive.

The car struck the motorcycle, throwing Bifield off the bike.

EMS rushed Bifield to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, a 75-year-old Durham woman, was not injured.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Investigator J.T. Rose at (919) 560-4935 x29409.