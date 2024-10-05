Motorcyclist dies in crash on Durham's University Drive

WATCH LIVE

Saturday, October 5, 2024 12:00AM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a crash with another vehicle, Durham Police said Friday.

Officers responded at 2:45 p.m. to University Drive and Larchmont Road.

DPD said Daniel Bifield, 73, of Morehead City, was traveling southbound on University Drive on a 2024 Harley Davidson when a 2024 Nissan Altima made a left turn from Larchmont Road onto University Drive.

The car struck the motorcycle, throwing Bifield off the bike.

EMS rushed Bifield to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, a 75-year-old Durham woman, was not injured.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Investigator J.T. Rose at (919) 560-4935 x29409.

