Man, woman, charged in recent Durham shootings

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police said Friday that two people were arrested in connection with recent shooting incidents within the last few months.

Christopher Turner, 26, and Destiny Daniel, 28, were taken into custody without incident.

The two were arrested in the 900 block of Fayetteville Street on Wednesday by Durham Police's Special Operations Division. Daniel was suspected of involvement in a shooting that took place at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Fayetteville Street,

Items seized during the arrest. Durham Police Department

A woman who had been shot was hospitalized with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Daniel was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Evidence found by DPD. Durham Police Department

Turner had outstanding warrants for two charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Those charges were in connection with a shooting that happened March 31 near Fayetteville Street and Linwood Avenue where two men were left seriously injured.

Daniel and Turner were found in possession of two pistols (one of which was stolen), an AR-pistol, various amounts of narcotics, and $3,156 in US currency, DPD said.

Turner received additional charges for possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting, delaying, and obstructing. Daniel received additional charges for possession of a stolen firearm and various narcotics offenses, including two counts of trafficking.

Both are being held in the Durham County Jail. Daniel is being held on a $500,000 secured bond and Turner is being held without bond.

Anyone with any information about any of these cases is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or visit www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.