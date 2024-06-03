Woman dies from injuries in May shooting on Guess Road in Durham

A May drive-by shooting on Guess Road is being investigated as a homicide after the victim died, Durham Police said Monday.

A May drive-by shooting on Guess Road is being investigated as a homicide after the victim died, Durham Police said Monday.

A May drive-by shooting on Guess Road is being investigated as a homicide after the victim died, Durham Police said Monday.

A May drive-by shooting on Guess Road is being investigated as a homicide after the victim died, Durham Police said Monday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A May drive-by shooting on Guess Road is being investigated as a homicide after the victim died, Durham Police said Monday.

DPD said Ja'tavia Lashaunda Daye, 21, of Durham, was shot May 28 in the 2000 block of Guess Road.

Daye died nearly a week after walking into a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

On May 31, investigators said it appeared someone drove by a business and started shooting toward the parking lot. The business and a vehicle had been struck, and officers recovered multiple shell casings.

The suspect vehicle appeared to be a dark gray 2015-2018 Chrysler 300, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please call Investigator D. Johnson at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29541 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood