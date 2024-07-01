NC Central University holds ceremony for new chancellor Dr. Karrie Dixon

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC Central University will formally introduce its new chancellor Dr. Karrie Dixon during a ceremony on Monday.

The community will welcome the newest eagle to campus with a performance by the sound machine drum line, cheerleaders and much more.

Some members met Dr. Dixon in June when she was first announced as NCCU's 13th chancellor. She shared that students' success is her priority, and she is ready to work with the community and alum.

NCCU may not be the largest HBCU in North Carolina, but it will certainly be the best HBCU. Dr. Karrie Dixon, 13th NCCU Chancellor

"This university is a jewel in the UNC system," Dixon said. "NCCU may not be the largest HBCU in North Carolina, but it will certainly be the best HBCU."

ABC11 sat down with Dixon, who said she's always had her eyes on Central. She said it was a dream come true.

"The history of the institution, the success of the alumni, and I'm just ready to take that to the next level. And I'm excited about the energy I feel here at NCCU," Dixon said.

The University of North Carolina System Board of Governors has elected the new chancellor.

She was selected from the four finalists of a national search.

Former Chancellor Johnson Akinleye announced in January that he would retire in June at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year. He was NCCU's 12th chancellor for eight years.

Dixon previously served as chancellor of Elizabeth City State University.

