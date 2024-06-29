Durham lands $12 million grant to improve Holloway Street for drivers and pedestrians

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham's transportation department received $12 million to improve pedestrian safety along Holloway Street.

Awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the federal grant will help pay for safety measures to address Holloway Street's high traffic fatality rate, sidewalk gaps and lack of necessary bus stop amenities.

In a press conference earlier this week, USDOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Durham was selected as one of the winning grant recipients due to the lack of infrastructure on this busy corridor.

According to the press release, from 2017 to 2021, there were 46 recorded pedestrian crashes in the area. Three of them were fatal, and four had serious injuries.

Mayor Leonardo Williams said in the press release that the award will help make Holloway Street safer and easier for community members who ride the bus.

"This corridor provides our East Durham residents with vital access to commercial, economic, and public services, such as grocery, retail, food, health services, and the U.S. Post Office," he said. "Better sidewalks, crosswalks, and bus stop benches are just a few ways we hope to help this community thrive in the Bull City."

Plans to upgrade Holloway Street should make it safer for pedestrians, Durham Transportation Director Sean Egan said.

"While transit ridership is robust in this area, safe connections to the route and bus stop amenities are lacking," Egan said. "Most stops are without shelters and there are barriers to access like sidewalk gaps. Our project aims to provide safe, dignified access to transit for our residents in the communities along this corridor."