Man killed while crossing road in Durham, police searching for driver

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are searching for a driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead Saturday evening.

Police said a man was crossing Holloway Street near Adam Street when he was hit by a vehicle just after 8 p.m. Officers said the vehicle, that is possibly a silver Chevrolet Cruz, drove away from the scene on Holloway Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator J.D. Colquitt at 919-560-4935 ext. 29450 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.