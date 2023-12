At least 3 vehicles involved in serious crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash on Holloway Street near Interstate 885 in Durham.

Several vehicles can be seen with serious damage -- two with damage to the front.

Witnesses on scene said a person was pulled out of one of the crashed vehicles.

Law enforcement has not commented on the crash or released any details about the extent of injuries.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.