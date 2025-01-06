Durham man charged with concealment in death of woman found in backyard

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have made an arrest in an investigation of what was called a suspicious death back in December.

On Dec. 28, the HEART team responded to a welfare check of an elderly woman in the 1100 block of Da Vinci Street and found 77-year-old Georgie Steele dead in the backyard.

On Monday, DPD said Webster Steele, 58, of Durham had been charged in connection with the investigation.

Police said Webster Steele was charged on Dec. 30 and charged Saturday with concealment of death.

Police have not revealed how or whether the two were related.

Steele is being held in the Durham County Jail. The case remains under investigation.

Georgie Steele's cause of death has not yet been determined.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Investigator J. Harris at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29120. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

