Durham Police seek help identifying suspect in 4 business robberies

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police said Friday they are seeking help from the public to identify a suspect who is believed to be connected to four robberies of businesses in the south Durham area in November 2024.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the images or has any information is asked to please contact Inv. A. Osborne at (919) 560-4440 x29241.

Suspect in four Durham business robberies. Durham Police Department

You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

No other details were released.

