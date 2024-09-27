Durham Police charge man in April shooting on W. Club Boulevard that left 1 dead, 2, injured

11 young people have been shot in Durham since January 2024, police confirm; 5 people were shot in a night of gun violence in the Bull City

11 young people have been shot in Durham since January 2024, police confirm; 5 people were shot in a night of gun violence in the Bull City

11 young people have been shot in Durham since January 2024, police confirm; 5 people were shot in a night of gun violence in the Bull City

11 young people have been shot in Durham since January 2024, police confirm; 5 people were shot in a night of gun violence in the Bull City

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police announced an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened on one of the Bull City's deadliest nights of violence this year.

Three people were found shot in the 400 block of W. Club Boulevard on April 30. One man, 51-year-old Thomas Holloway Jr., died at the scene. The other two men were seriously injured.

On Thursday, DPD said Roy Bright, 38, was arrested on Sept. 18 and charged in that shooting.

Bright faces one count of murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He was being held in the Durham County Jail with no bond.

Another shooting that night left a 17-year-old boy dead near South Street and W. Umstead Street. A woman was injured in that shooting -- she told ABC11 that she was cleaning when more than two dozen bullets were fired into her home. One of them hit her in her chest.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Investigator D. Johnson at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29541 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.