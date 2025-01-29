Suspect in stolen car jumps into pond in a quarry after leading Durham officers on a chase: Police

Durham police were trying to stop a stolen vehicle when the suspect ran into the body of water.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Fire Department is searching for a stolen car suspect who ran from police and was last seen going into a pond inside a quarry.

According to the Durham Police Department, the search started Wednesday morning around 10:48 after the suspect was spotted in a car that had been reported stolen. When officers tried to pull him over, he led them on a chase.

The person drove down a dead-end road and as officers closed in, he jumped from the vehicle and ran and was seen jumping into a nearby pond inside a quarry located near Rowena Road.

First responders are now on the scene searching that lake for the suspect.

A spokesperson for the Durham Fire Department (DFD) says their dive team is now in charge of recovery efforts.