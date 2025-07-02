NC girls accused of stealing running car with baby inside

EDEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two North Carolina girls are in legal hot water after a fight at a swimming pool escalated into car theft with a baby on board.

It happened just after 3 p.m. on June 28 in the Rockingham County city of Eden. Police officers responded to the Draper Pool at 1722 Mill Avenue for calls of a "large disturbance."

Officers found that several juveniles had gotten into an altercation. Two of them, a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl, ran from the scene and jumped into a car with the motor running parked nearby and took off.

A 9-month-old was strapped in a car seat inside the vehicle, and as the parents stood behind the car, the girls got in and took off, police said.

Officers found the car shortly after and took the girls into custody. The infant was unharmed.

The 15-year-old girl was charged with first-degree kidnapping, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of assault inflicting serious injury, and two counts of hit and run.

The 12-year-old was charged with first-degree kidnapping, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The 15-year-old was taken to Juvenile Justice. The 12-year-old was released to her parents.

The investigation remains ongoing.

