Trump verdict may have impacts on upcoming election, NC voters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Political and legal experts in the Triangle agreed Thursday about the historic nature of the verdict delivered to former President Donald Trump -- found guilty on all 34 charges he faced for falsifying business records.

Virtually no one is certain quite yet which way the verdict will tip the scales in a political climate that is more polarized than ever.

"I think until today happened everything's been hypothetical. And so what we've got now is a real situation," said David McLennan, Political Science Professor at Meredith College in Raleigh.

McLennan said we'll need to wait until more polling comes out post-verdict, but he believes Trump loyalists will remain loyal.

"North Carolina, I would have said he was the favorite going into the 2024 election," he said. "I'm still not willing to say he's not because again, we have polarization and some people just don't care."

With another tight election looming, the focus now turns to what's next. Former President Trump is currently scheduled for sentencing on July 11, just days before the start of the Republican National Convention.

"Donald Trump is a first-time convicted felon. And the judge will take that into consideration," said Irving Joyner, a longtime law professor at NCCU.

He said there are still several different options at the judge's disposal for sentencing.

"He can suspend a sentence placed Trump on probation, or he can impose an active sentence depending upon the severity of this conduct in his eyesight," Joyner said.

Local political leaders are also responding to the verdict. In response to ABC11's request for comment, the North Carolina Democratic Party shared a statement from the Biden-Harris campaign.

"In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law," the statement reads in part. "Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today's verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box."

Wake County's Republican Party Chair called the verdict "scary".

"I think the American people value the justice system, and this worries them," said Steve Bergstrom, head of the Wake County GOP.

He said the verdict won't change the GOP plans locally come November.

"The system of justice that we have in America has been the standard across the world for so many years now. And that's in jeopardy now. So I think it's gonna motivate people to go out and fight for the principles we hold dear," Bergstrom said.

The verdict may also hold major financial implications for both candidates. Just moments after the guilty verdict was delivered, a new fundraiser launched on the Trump campaign website in direct response to the decision.

Trump also headed an in-person fundraiser after leaving the courthouse Thursday in New York City. President Biden also tweeted out his own fundraising link as part of his statement with Vice President Harris.