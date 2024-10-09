North Carolina ranks 6th for most gun violence at schools, according to gun control advocacy group

Gun-related incidents on school campuses in 2024 have already outpaced incidents in 2023, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.

Everytown for Gun Safety is a gun control advocacy group based in New York.

The group's report finds that North Carolina is now tied in sixth place for most gun violence incidents on school campuses.

There have been seven cases at North Carolina schools so far this year. One person died and two others were injured.

Parents and grandparents at some Triangle schools are concerned about sending their loved ones off after a series of incidents.

"It's not the way it was when my kids were in school," Nora Liberator said.

Last week at Garner High School, police said a student was found with drugs and a stolen and loaded handgun.

Then at Sanderson High School, officials said students used mace and a stun gun during an altercation in a bus parking lot.

Nobody was hurt in either incident, but some parents took action.

"My granddaughter stayed home that day and I'm glad she did," Gail Crowley said.

People are calling on lawmakers to take a stronger stance to address gun violence.

"I worry about it every day about the security and the schools," Liberator said.

"Why aren't the parents more strict? Why are they not locking their guns ?" questioned Crowley.

North Carolina law states that a student who brings a firearm on campus faces a yearlong suspension.