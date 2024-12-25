Family dog shot dead on Christmas Eve after it charged at officer, Raleigh Police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh family is dealing with the loss of a pet on Christmas Eve after their dog was shot and killed by a police officer.

It happened Tuesday in the 3900 block of Alder Grove Lane in southeast Raleigh.

A Raleigh Police Department spokesman said that during a follow-up investigation related to a stolen vehicle, an aggressive dog charged at an officer.

The officer attempted to back away but the dog continued to advance, and the officer fired his service weapon, striking and killing the dog.

"This is not the result we wanted, especially during the holiday season," the spokesman told ABC11.

RPD said it is working with the family who owns the dog.

The Internal Affairs Unit is conducting an investigation as is protocol when an officer discharges their weapon.

