45-year-old man charged in May shooting in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a May shooting.

Investigators charged 45-year-old Alton Ray Duncan on Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy.

Duncan was accused of shooting a man in the 6800 block of Family Manor Lane in Wendell on May 24.

He was being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

The victim was expected to recover.

