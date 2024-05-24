WATCH LIVE

Man injured after shooting in Wake County on Family Manor Lane, police say

Friday, May 24, 2024 4:01PM
WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was hospitalized after a shooting Friday morning in Wake County.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said before 2:50 a.m., deputies were called to WakeMed about a man who had been shot.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

According to investigators, the shooting happened in the 6800 block of Family Manor Lane in Wendell.

It appears to be an isolated incident, police said, and there is no known threat to the community.

No additional information has been disclosed.

