Police investigate shooting near Domino's in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A reported shooting in Clayton overnight ended with a person in handcuffs.

Clayton Police Department was called to Domino's Pizza on NC Highway 70 for a reported shooting. However, investigators discovered the shooting occurred on Browning Court. This is about two to three miles from Domino's location.

Neighbors said the incident involved a robbery of a Domino's delivery driver. The employee was shot during the robbery.

On the scene, Clayton police confirmed that the shooting location and Domino's were connected to the incident.

No further information was provided. This is an ongoing investigation.