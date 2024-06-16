WATCH LIVE

Shooting at birthday party in Selma leaves 1 injured

Sunday, June 16, 2024 7:02PM
Shooting at Selma Quinceañera leaves 1 injured: witnesses
It happened at Richard B. Harrison Gym on West Noble Street.

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was shot overnight at a birthday party in Selma.

Just after midnight Sunday, the Selma Police Department was called to the Richard B. Harrison Alumni Association building about a domestic-related dispute. It is located on South Brevard Street and is a privately owned building.

According to investigators, a man was shot in the arm. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a suspect has been identified, and warrants have been issued. An arrest is pending.

This has been determined to be an isolated incident.

