Shooting at birthday party in Selma leaves 1 injured

It happened at Richard B. Harrison Gym on West Noble Street.

It happened at Richard B. Harrison Gym on West Noble Street.

It happened at Richard B. Harrison Gym on West Noble Street.

It happened at Richard B. Harrison Gym on West Noble Street.

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was shot overnight at a birthday party in Selma.

Just after midnight Sunday, the Selma Police Department was called to the Richard B. Harrison Alumni Association building about a domestic-related dispute. It is located on South Brevard Street and is a privately owned building.

According to investigators, a man was shot in the arm. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a suspect has been identified, and warrants have been issued. An arrest is pending.

This has been determined to be an isolated incident.