3 injured in Fayetteville house fire on Tammy Street

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were injured Sunday morning after a fire broke out at a Fayetteville home.

It happened in the 1000 block of Tammy Street. This is off Murchison Road.

On the scene, Fayetteville's assistant fire chief told Eyewitness News that three people were taken to the hospital. One of them sustained serious injuries.

Fayetteville Fire Department is working to determine the cause of the fire.

More information will be released at a later time, FFD said.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream

