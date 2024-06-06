Fayetteville Man arrested for secret peeping at grocery store

STEDMAN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man is facing a felony charge after deputies said he took photos under a woman's skirt at a grocery store.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at a Food Lion grocery store on Clinton Road. Deputies said a woman was shopping in the store when Patrick Clark approached her from behind and used his cellphone to take a picture under her skirt.

Clark was arrested and charged with felony secret peeping. He was released on a $5,000 secure bond.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Investigative Unit is encouraging anyone who may know of or is a victim of a similar incident involving Clark to contact Major Crimes Detective R. Wolfe at (910) 677-5464.