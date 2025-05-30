Roberto E. Bryan Jr. named new chief to lead the Fayetteville Police Department

FAYETTEVILLE. N.C. (WTVD) -- Who will lead the department that protects and serves the city of Fayetteville?

Friday, the city held a news conference and announced Roberto E. Bryan Jr. as the next chief for the Fayetteville Police Department.

The announcement comes two months after Chief Kem Braden retired on March 31. Braden, a Fayetteville native, announced his retirement plans in December. Braden served as chief for a little more than two years but had been with the department for nearly 30 years.

The new chief will enter having to tackle some of the same issues of youth and gun violence in the city.

Just this week, the Fayetteville City Council voted to implement a yearlong curfew for those 16 and younger.

