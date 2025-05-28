Citywide youth curfew in effect in Fayetteville for those 16 and younger

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Fayetteville voted Tuesday night to implement a much-debated and discussed youth curfew as part of an effort to curb violence involving young people.

By a 5-4 vote, the City Council approved a yearlong curfew pilot program for those 16 and younger. The curfew hours are from 11 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

While the ordinance is technically now in effect, Mayor Mitch Colvin says enforcement will be a gradual progression.

"We'll bring this online in a phased approach. You know, we want to make sure that everyone is educated and we know what the rules are. And so we'll refine that process from now to June tonight. And as we continue to bring this audience online, but it is now especially the law of the city."

The city plans to revisit the issue at its next meeting on Monday, June 9.

The one-year pilot is part of the city's Youth Protection Ordinance, which was first approved by a vote of 8-2 on Monday, May 5.

Fayetteville's ongoing curfew debate

The curfew discussion is nothing new, but it really ramped up after a 12-year-old girl was shot while at a carnival in March.

And during the Dogwood Festival in April, there were reports of gunfire on the first night of the event, which caused it to end early. The 2-day festival went on as planned the next day.

During the previous discussions, Mayor Mitch Colvin said there will be exceptions to the curfew.

"There are a number of exemptions that say if you're coming from work or school or religious, if you're with your parent, if you're going to and from some government function, that there are exemptions to it," Colvin said. "But for the most part, it says that unattended youth in our community after 11 there needs to be some accountability, some structure around that."

SEE ALSO | Fayetteville mayor takes bold stance on tackling youth crime: 'The city is not their babysitter'

The subject is also something that Fayetteville Police have brought up several times over the years.